Jamie Foxx: Sister Saved My Life

Actor wishes his sister happy birthday in a heartfelt post
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 3, 2023 2:08 AM CDT
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.   (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Jamie Foxx still isn't revealing the details of his serious health scare, but in a post Tuesday wishing his sister Deidra Dixon a happy birthday, the actor credits his sibling with saving his life. "You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason," he wrote on Instagram. "And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis." Foxx and his sister have a third sibling, sister DeOndra Dixon, who died in 2020 at age 36, CNN reports.

Foxx had similarly credited Deidra Dixon as well as his daughter, Corinne Foxx, with saving his life last month when he broke his silence on the health scare, Today reports. However, he still has not said what exactly happened, though his reps have made it clear that whatever it was, it had nothing to do with the COVID vaccine. (Read more Jamie Foxx stories.)

