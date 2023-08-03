Jamie Foxx: Sister Saved My Life

Jamie Foxx still isn't revealing the details of his serious health scare, but in a post Tuesday wishing his sister Deidra Dixon a happy birthday, the actor credits his sibling with saving his life. "You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason," he wrote on Instagram. "And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis." Foxx and his sister have a third sibling, sister DeOndra Dixon, who died in 2020 at age 36, CNN reports.