Man Whose Home Exploded Had Ranted About Neighbors

The owner of a Virginia house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to have died in the blast, officials said Tuesday, as details emerged about numerous grievances he expressed against neighbors and others on social media and in lawsuits. James Yoo, 56, was identified by Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn at a news conference as the person whose actions brought police to the Arlington home after he fired a "flare-type gun" from inside the house into the neighborhood more than 30 times, the AP reports. Penn said police responded to the house about 4:45pm Monday after receiving reports of shots fired. When attempts to communicate with Yoo were largely unsuccessful, police obtained a search warrant.

As officers breached the door to enter the home, the suspect fired multiple gunshots from within the house, Penn said/ Soon after that, just before 8:30pm., the house exploded, shooting flames and debris into the air. Investigators have not yet identified human remains found inside the home, but "all factors point to that it's this individual (Yoo)," Penn said. Yoo publicly aired grievances against multiple people in his life. On LinkedIn, he recently posted paranoid rants about his neighbors and a former co-worker. He also filed federal lawsuits that were dismissed as frivolous against his ex-wife, younger sister, a moving company, and the New York Supreme Court.

Each of four lawsuits filed between 2018 and 2022 case were dismissed, and some were described by judges as "convoluted" or "confused." In 2018, Yoo filed a 163-page federal lawsuit in New York against his then-wife, younger sister, and a hospital after he said he was committed against his will. Yoo alleged conspiracy and deprivation of his rights, among other crimes. The sprawling complaint included biographical details, such as who was at his wedding, and also wove in facts about who was president of the United States at the time. Yoo described how his then-wife drove him to Rochester General Hospital in November 2015 "against his will."

Yoo also referenced many attempts to contact the FBI. David Sundberg, assistant director of the FBI's Washington field office, said Yoo had communicated with the FBI with phone calls, letters and online tips "over a number of years." "I would characterize these communications as primarily complaints about alleged frauds he believed were perpetrated against him," Sundberg said. "The information contained therein and the nature of those communications did not lead to opening any FBI investigations."