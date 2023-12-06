President Biden offered up an attention-grabbing line at a campaign event in Boston Tuesday night: "If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running," Biden said. (ABC News notes that earlier this year, Biden said the opposite, telling ABC he thought he'd still be running even if Trump wasn't.) As Biden returned to the White House from Boston, a reporter followed up, asking if he'd drop out of the race should Trump drop out: "No, not now," was Biden's response. In Boston, Biden spoke out against Trump a number of times at several campaign stops, NBC News reports. He called Trump "an election denier in chief" and said he "cannot let him win."
Biden also warned that "Trump and his MAGA Republicans are hellbent on destroying American democracy," an assertion that came on the heels of several high-profile warnings from the media regarding the "danger" of a second Trump presidential term. Meanwhile, in a town hall on Fox News Tuesday night, Trump told Sean Hannity he doubts Biden will end up the Democrats' 2024 presidential candidate. "I personally don't think he makes it," Trump said, per Mediaite. "I think he's in bad shape physically." His predictions for the most likely possible replacements? Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Read more Joe Biden stories.)