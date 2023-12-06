President Biden offered up an attention-grabbing line at a campaign event in Boston Tuesday night: "If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running," Biden said. (ABC News notes that earlier this year, Biden said the opposite, telling ABC he thought he'd still be running even if Trump wasn't.) As Biden returned to the White House from Boston, a reporter followed up, asking if he'd drop out of the race should Trump drop out: "No, not now," was Biden's response. In Boston, Biden spoke out against Trump a number of times at several campaign stops, NBC News reports. He called Trump "an election denier in chief" and said he "cannot let him win."