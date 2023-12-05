Magazine Devotes Issue to Trump 'Danger' Warnings

Last month, former President Trump attacked the Atlantic as a "third rate magazine" after an essay criticized his "fascistic" language. Expect the enmity to increase because the Atlantic is devoting its January/February issue to Trump—in the form of a warning about how his second term would likely play out. The magazine has begun publishing 24 essays under the umbrella "If Trump Wins" that can be found here.

Editor's note: In his note to readers, editor Jeffrey Goldberg sets the tone, writing that "Trump and Trumpism pose an existential threat to America and to the ideas that animate it." The country, he adds, sustained "serious damage" in the first Trump term. "A second term, if there is one, will be much worse." Goldberg says this is not about partisan politics, because the magazine believes a democracy needs both a strong liberal and conservative party. "Our concern is that the Republican Party has mortgaged itself to an antidemocratic demagogue, one who is completely devoid of decency."