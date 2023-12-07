DeSantis, Ramaswamy Attack Haley, and Christie Sighs

The fourth Republican debate is underway, and it began with a sharp question by Megyn Kelly of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Why, she wondered, is he faring so badly in the polls, well behind Donald Trump as well Nikki Haley in some states? DeSantis responded that he is "sick" of hearing about polls. "Voters make these decisions," he said, "not pundits or pollsters." He cited his landslide reelection victory in Florida and said he's looking forward to having actual voters in Iowa and New Hampshire weigh in. DeSantis then shifted his answer to criticism of Haley, saying she "caves anytime the left comes after her, anytime the media comes after her," per the Washington Post . Haley responded that DeSantis "continues to lie about my record."

Vivek Ramaswamy soon went after Haley as well, asserting that "the only person more fascist than the Biden regime now is Nikki Haley," which drew boos from the audience at the University of Alabama, per the New York Times. "I love all the attention, fellas, thank you for that," Haley said sarcastically after multiple attacks from the two of them. When Chris Christie finally got a chance to speak, nearly 20 minutes in, he complained that the other three candidates were behaving as if the race was about the four people on stage instead of about Trump, who had not yet been mentioned by them. "The fact of the matter is, he is unfit to be president," Christie said. "And there is no bigger issue in this race than Donald Trump." The debate is streaming on NewsNation. (Read more Republican debate stories.)