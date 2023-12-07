Ramaswamy Uses Fat Joke Against Christie

After Vivek Ramaswamy, as he has in previous debates, relentlessly went after Nikki Haley early in the Republican debate (he called her "corrupt" and a "fascist" and said she couldn't name three provinces in Ukraine), Chris Christie broke in to defend her—and blast Ramaswamy "as the biggest blowhard in America." He said of Haley, "This is a smart, accomplished woman and you should stop insulting her." Things got a little personal between the two men, both of whom are single digits in the polls.

Christie said he was serving the country as US Attorney for New Jersey while Ramaswamy was "running his smart-ass mouth at Harvard," per NBC News. Ramaswamy got in both a shot at Christie's weight and a dig at Bridgegate in his response: "Chris, your version of foreign policy experience was closing a bridge from New Jersey to New York. So do everybody a favor, just walk yourself off that stage, enjoy a nice meal, and get the hell out of this place," per the Wall Street Journal. (Read more Republican debate stories.)