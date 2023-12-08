At Climate Summit, a Record Number of Fossil Fuel Reps

A record number of fossil fuel representatives are attending the ongoing United Nations climate summit, something experts fear could translate to a lack of progress toward curbing climate change. The Kick Big Polluters Out Coalition, comprising more than 450 groups working in environmental and climate action, analyzed a provisional attendance list released by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and identified at least 2,456 people who work for fossil fuel companies, companies whose main activity relates to fossil fuels, or fossil fuel trade and lobbying groups. The number tops the delegation of every country but Brazil and host country United Arab Emirates and the combined number of delegates from the 10 most climate-vulnerable countries, per NPR and the Guardian .

There are 2.5 times more registered attendees at the 28th annual talks, known as COP28, than there were at COP27, but four times as many fossil fuel-affiliated delegates, according to the coalition. "It matters because these talks are going to be really important for deciding, do we continue with oil and gas, or do we phase out fossil fuels?" Pascoe Sabido, a researcher who helped with the analysis, tells NPR. University of Colorado Boulder environmental studies professor Max Boykoff says science shows we need to urgently "phase out" fossil fuels and convert to cleaner energy, per NPR. More than 100 countries back this plan, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said is the only way to prevent warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, per the Guardian.

Yet the oil industry is arguing for a slower "phase down" that could fail to prevent the worst case scenarios from global warming, Boykoff says. The annual meeting has "become an avenue for these corporations to greenwash their polluting businesses and foist dangerous distractions from real climate action," argues Caroline Muturi of the climate justice group Ibon Africa, per the Guardian. The outlet notes this year's meeting is run by Sultan Al Jaber, who heads the UAE's state oil company and last month claimed that phasing out fossil fuels would "take the world back into caves." He argues all opinions should be heard. Ahead of the talks, some non-governmental organizations called for a boycott, while others planned "to counter lobbyists by turning up themselves in large numbers," per AFP. (Read more UN climate summit stories.)