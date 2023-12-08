UNLV Gunman Shot Faculty Members

Police have identified the four people shot Wednesday on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as well as the man who shot them. Three of the faculty members died, and a fourth is hospitalized in life-threatening condition, CBS News reports. Clark County officials identified one of the slain faculty members as Cha Jan Chang, 64, associate professor in the business school's Management, Entrepreneurship & Technology department who had taught at UNLV since 2001, per the AP . He held degrees from Taiwan, Central Michigan University, and Texas A&M, his online resume shows. Chang, who also went by "Jerry," earned a doctorate in management information systems from the University of Pittsburgh.

Patricia Navarro-Velez, 39, was an assistant professor in the business school who held a Ph.D. in accounting. She was conducting research on cybersecurity disclosures and data analytics, according to the school's website. Police were waiting to release the name of the third victim until the family is notified. The wounded man is a 38-year-old visiting professor. Authorities said the gunman was Anthony Polito, 67, a longtime business professor at other schools who had been turned down for a job at UNLV and other Nevada colleges. He was killed in a shootout with officers. Police said he was carrying a list of targets on campus as well as at Eastern Carolina University, where he used to teach. He also had another 50 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Thursday that Polito had mailed 22 letters to university faculty members across the nation; the contents of the letters isn't known yet, he said. Officials said they have reached nearly everyone on the list. "None of the individuals on the target list became a victim," McMahill said. Polito had a residence in nearby Henderson, and McMahill said an eviction notice was taped to the door. UNLV has canceled classes through Friday, as well as other events. (Read more Las Vegas shooting stories.)