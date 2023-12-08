Nick Kyrgios to Show His 'Intimate Side' on OnlyFans

Tennis star will not post sexually explicit content, however
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 8, 2023 8:43 AM CST
Nick Kyrgios to Show His 'Intimate Side' on OnlyFans
Australia's Nick Kyrgios listens during a pre-tournament press conference at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, Sunday July 2, 2023.   (Florian Eisele/Pool Photo via AP, File)

It's no wonder Nick Kyrgios is looking for ways to branch out. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up has been battling injuries this year while playing in only one official singles match, per the AP. But few expected him to jump to OnlyFans, a content subscription service largely known for sexually explicit material. The 28-year-old Australian tennis star announced he was joining the platform in a Thursday statement. "They are revolutionizing social media and I wanted to be a part of that," he said. "Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field. We have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That's the future." Kyrgios has a reputation for breaking rules in tennis. He's "a disruptor," as OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair puts it, "so it's great to see him joining our platform, finding new ways to share his content and express himself."

Kyrgios said he would use the platform to explore various interests. "I've been speaking to my fans directly for years and I know what they want to see," he said. "Of course, there'll be tennis balls involved, tips, tricks and behind the scenes, but also they'll get to see all different sides of me. Gaming, tattoos, my intimate side—it's all on the table." Except sexually explicit content, which Kyrgios will not post, per the AP. OnlyFans creators typically pocket 80% of user payments, with the platform taking a 20% cut, per CNN. However, Kyrgios' account will be free to access, meaning subscribers won't have to pay a regular fee. It's unclear if Kyrgios eyes the move as allowing him to shift away from tennis permanently. "I don't miss the sport at all, to be fair," he told a reporter in July, per the AP. "I was almost dreading coming back a little bit," he added. "But it's my job." (Read more OnlyFans stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X