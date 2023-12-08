Nick Kyrgios to Show His 'Intimate Side' on OnlyFans

It's no wonder Nick Kyrgios is looking for ways to branch out. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up has been battling injuries this year while playing in only one official singles match, per the AP . But few expected him to jump to OnlyFans, a content subscription service largely known for sexually explicit material. The 28-year-old Australian tennis star announced he was joining the platform in a Thursday statement. "They are revolutionizing social media and I wanted to be a part of that," he said. "Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field. We have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That's the future." Kyrgios has a reputation for breaking rules in tennis . He's "a disruptor," as OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair puts it, "so it's great to see him joining our platform, finding new ways to share his content and express himself."

Kyrgios said he would use the platform to explore various interests. "I've been speaking to my fans directly for years and I know what they want to see," he said. "Of course, there'll be tennis balls involved, tips, tricks and behind the scenes, but also they'll get to see all different sides of me. Gaming, tattoos, my intimate side—it's all on the table." Except sexually explicit content, which Kyrgios will not post, per the AP. OnlyFans creators typically pocket 80% of user payments, with the platform taking a 20% cut, per CNN. However, Kyrgios' account will be free to access, meaning subscribers won't have to pay a regular fee. It's unclear if Kyrgios eyes the move as allowing him to shift away from tennis permanently. "I don't miss the sport at all, to be fair," he told a reporter in July, per the AP. "I was almost dreading coming back a little bit," he added. "But it's my job." (Read more OnlyFans stories.)