A Florida woman who earned the sympathy of her community after reporting that her kids' Christmas gifts were stolen out of her home has been arrested for falsely reporting that crime. WKRC and Fox News report on the case of 39-year-old Shana Hudson, who, according to a Facebook post by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, had called in a supposed burglary at her Lehigh Acres home on Nov. 19. The detectives who were investigating the case felt especially sorry that, in addition to other items, Hudson's gifts to her kids had apparently been taken, and so they took the time to reach out to the American Legion and the sheriff's office's "Shop With a Cop" program to arrange for new gifts for Hudson's children.