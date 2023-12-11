California Hiker Pinned Under Boulder for 7 Hours

A hiker was rescued last week after he got pinned under a boulder in California's Inyo Mountains. The Inyo County Search & Rescue team, Inyo County Sheriff's Office, and California Highway Patrol were involved in the rescue below Santa Rita Flat, near the community of Independence, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Authorities did not say how the man became trapped Tuesday afternoon, but his legs were pinned underneath the boulder, which weighs almost 10,000 pounds, for seven hours, CBS News reports. He was in "great pain" when the rescue team arrived, some via helicopter and some via car, Tuesday night, the team says in a statement.