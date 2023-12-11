Candidate Outed Over Sex Videos Issues a Warning

Nurse practitioner Susanna Gibson was running an otherwise ordinary campaign for the Virginia House of Delegates earlier this year when the Washington Post came out with a story that upended both her campaign and personal life. The story revealed the 40-year-old Gibson had been livestreaming sex videos on a pornographic website with her husband. However, unbeknownst to Gibson, the videos had been archived elsewhere on the web, and an unidentified person described as a Republican operative obtained them and provided them to the newspaper. Gibson lost her race in November by fewer than 1,000 votes, and now she's speaking about her experience.