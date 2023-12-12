With international travel making a comeback after the peak of the pandemic, the sky's the limit on possible destinations. To help you narrow down where to visit, CNN Travel reveals the most attractive cities worldwide, at least according to Euromonitor International's "Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023." Using data from Lighthouse, the index examined the most notable cities globally, assessing them based on criteria that include economics, tourism, sustainability, and health and safety. Paris came in first place, while only one US city made the top 10—New York, at No. 8. Los Angeles did fall in the top 20, coming in at No. 19. Here, the 10 best cities: