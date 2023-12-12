Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to a Fellow QB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes vented in a big way Sunday after a penalty cost his team a win , and now he's apologizing in particular to fellow QB Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. After the game, mics picked up Mahomes fuming to Allen about the offsides penalty that wiped out a potentially game-winning KC touchdown, notes Fox Sports . "Wildest f---ing call I've ever seen," Mahomes told him. "Offensive offsides on that play, man. F---ing terrible." Prior to that, Mahomes was so livid at the refs, he had to be restrained on the sidelines.

"But obviously, can't do that," Mahomes told 610 Sports Raido in Kansas City on Monday, per USA Today. "Can't be that way towards officials or really anybody in life. So, I'll probably regret acting like that. But more than anything, I regretted the way I acted (toward) Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional. But you can't do that, man. It's not a great example for kids watching the game. So I was more upset about that than I was about me on the sidelines." On the TD that was called back, a Chiefs player was clearly lined up offsides, and views are split about whether the refs should have called it or let it go. Offsides is called far more frequently on defensive players. (Read more Patrick Mahomes stories.)