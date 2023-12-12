After Day 1 of Trial, Giuliani Doubled Down on Remarks

The first day of Rudy Giuliani's defamation damages trial may have led to yet more legal trouble for the former New York City mayor. In remarks outside the federal courthouse in Washington, DC on Monday, Giuliani doubled down on his remarks about two Georgia election workers and the judge overseeing the case said he may have defamed them again, UPI reports. Giuliani told reporters that he doesn't regret his past comments about Ruby Freeman and daughter Shaye Moss. "Everything I said about them is true," he said. "They were engaging in changing votes." Giuliani—who has already been found liable for defamation—said he planned to prove that his allegations were true,

US District Judge Beryl Howell said the remarks "could support another defamation claim," CNN reports. She said his remarks were "negative, quite defamatory statements about them yet again." In court Tuesday, she asked Joseph Sibley how he could reconcile his client's remarks with his opening statement, in which is said there is "really no question that these plaintiffs were harmed." "I can't control everything he does, your honor," Sibley said, adding, "I think Mr. Giuliani is well aware of the law of defamation." Later in the day, he said, "My client likes to talk a lot, unfortunately," per the Guardian.

Sibley said the trial has "taken a bit of a toll" on his client. "He's almost 80 years old," he said. "There are health concerns for Mr. Giuliani." In testimony Tuesday, Moss said she was an outgoing person before she became the target of election conspiracy theories but she now rarely leaves her home and has panic attacks and nightmares after receiving threatening, racist messages. the AP reports. "I'm most scared of my son finding me and or my mom hanging in front of our house on a tree having to get news at school that his mom was killed," she said. Freeman and Moss are seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages, which Sibley says "is the civil equivalent of a death penalty." (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)