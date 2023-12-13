Israel Starts to Flood Gaza Tunnels: Reports

As part of its effort to bring Hamas down once and for all, Israel has started pumping seawater into the tunnels that lie underneath Gaza, according to several reports. The Wall Street Journal, which first published the news, paints the effort as a "move to flood the tunnels with water from the Mediterranean," and says initial tests have already been performed—though it also acknowledges the plan is "in an early stage" and that its utility "is still being evaluated." CNN's report sounds a bit more tempered; the network says Israel recently informed the US it has started "carefully testing" the flooding of some tunnels "on a limited basis." ABC News also cited sources who said limited flooding had taken place so far. Flooding the entire tunnel system, which is used by Hamas and includes thick blast doors, could take weeks, and analysts say a variety of techniques will need to be used to completely destroy it.