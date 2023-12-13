NBC Removes Al Michaels From NFL Playoff Coverage

Al Michaels won't be calling an NFL playoff game for NBC for the first time since the network returned to televising the league in 2006, the AP reports. NBC confirmed to the Associated Press that Michaels won't be working the playoffs. The development was first reported by the New York Post. The 79-year-old Michaels was the voice of Sunday Night Football from 2006 through 2021 before leaving for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday night package when his contract expired. He has called 11 Super Bowls, including five for NBC. The Post reports Michaels was "caught off guard" when questioned by the newspaper about the network's decision, seeming surprised to find out he wouldn't be calling a playoff game for NBC.