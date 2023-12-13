Moms for Liberty Co-Founder in Hot Water Amid Hubby's Scandal

Bridget Ziegler, co-founder of conservative group Moms for Liberty, is in increasingly hot water amid the sex scandal currently swirling around her and her husband. Florida's Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 Monday night to pass a resolution calling for Ziegler to resign from the board (she was the only one who voted against it) and while the vote is not binding (Ziegler herself had called it "toothless"), NBC News notes that it "was a significant bipartisan showing against" the high-profile activist, whose group pushes conservative educational policies and works to get conservative women elected to school boards. Ziegler refused to step down and said she was "disappointed" the board could not continue on with its business, Politico reports.

Ziegler and her husband, Christian Ziegler, have known the alleged victim in the sex scandal for two decades; after that woman accused Christian Ziegler of raping her, Bridget Ziegler allegedly told police that she, her husband, and the woman had all been involved in a group sexual encounter a year prior and that they had planned a similar tryst on the night in question. The alleged victim says she backed out of participating after she found out Bridget Ziegler couldn't attend, but that Christian Ziegler arrived at her apartment anyway and raped her. Bridget Ziegler is not facing any criminal allegations herself, but, as an ardent supporter of Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, she's being decried as a hypocrite by some. (Christian Ziegler is also defying calls to resign from his position as chair of Florida's Republican Party.)