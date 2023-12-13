After Woman's Unsolved Murder Featured in Netflix Doc, FBI to Exhume Body

FBI investigators are planning to exhume the body of a young woman whose unsolved 1969 killing has been a source of widespread speculation, especially since Netflix's documentary series The Keepers examined the slaying of a Baltimore nun that unfolded days earlier under eerily similar circumstances. Joyce Malecki went Christmas shopping in November 1969 at a suburban mall outside Baltimore and never came home. Her body was found on a nearby military base days later and an autopsy determined she had been strangled. An advocate for the Malecki family confirmed Tuesday that the exhumation was tentatively planned for Thursday, the AP reports. The case received renewed attention after The Keepers was released in 2017, raising questions about whether Malecki's disappearance was linked to that of Sister Cathy Cesnik, who was found dead from blunt force trauma after she went shopping and never returned.

Also in 2017, investigators exhumed the body of a Catholic priest, Father Joseph Maskell, to see if his DNA matched evidence from the scene of Cesnik's death. The documentary questioned whether Cesnik was killed because she knew Maskell was sexually abusing students at the Catholic high school where they both worked. But the DNA testing didn't reveal a match and the case remains unsolved. Malecki's family attended a Catholic church outside Baltimore where Maskell served as priest, and lived down the road while Maskell was living in the St. Clement Catholic Church rectory. He was later assigned to Archbishop Keough High School, where he was accused of abusing numerous girls. Cesnik was a teacher there when she was killed, and a woman interviewed in The Keepers claimed Maskell showed her Cesnik's body in the days after the nun disappeared.

Earlier this year, the Maryland Attorney General's Office released a report detailing decades of child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore that identified Maskell as one of its most prolific abusers, saying he targeted at least 39 victims. He denied the allegations before his death in 2001 and was never criminally charged. Kurt Wolfgang, executive director of the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center, said Malecki told her relatives "she did not like [Maskell] one bit and told people to stay away from him." But Wolfgang said the family doesn't have any direct evidence suggesting she was one of Maskell's abuse victims and they're hesitant to jump to conclusions about linking the various cases. Malecki was 20 when she was killed.

story continues below

The latest source of speculation came earlier this year, when federal and local authorities announced they had solved the case of yet another young woman's homicide: 16-year-old Pamela Conyers, who went missing in 1970 from the same shopping mall as Malecki and similarly died from strangulation. Investigators used relatively new DNA technology and genealogy research to identify a suspect in Conyers' death: Forrest Clyde Williams III, who died in 2018 of natural causes. But officials said they didn't have evidence connecting him to either of the other unsolved homicides. Wolfgang said it appears investigators are now looking to extract DNA from Malecki's body, although it's unclear what they're seeking to determine. He said the FBI has shared little information with the family about recent developments in the case, but the timing could suggest a link to Williams.