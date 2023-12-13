Michael Cohen's Lawyer Involved in Strange Controversy

Michael Cohen, the onetime fixer for then-President Donald Trump who spent three years behind bars for his role in the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, is currently on supervised release. Cohen's lawyer says court supervision of his client's case should end ... but in making his argument as to why, the attorney allegedly used fake court decisions to support his request, Politico reports. "As far as the court can tell, none of these cases exist," wrote a US district judge who gave Cohen's lawyer until next Tuesday to offer proof the cases do exist, or face sanctions. A new lawyer took over after the problematic motion was filed, and said she was also unable to verify the case law he'd submitted, the New York Times reports.

That lawyer says, however, she still thinks the request to end Cohen's supervised release should be granted. Neither Cohen nor the lawyer who filed the motion have commented, and the second lawyer says Cohen won't be commenting. But he's been drawn into the drama nonetheless; the judge says if his lawyer can't provide evidence of the case law he cited, he would instead need to provide a sworn declaration explaining "how the motion came to cite cases that do not exist and what role, if any, Mr. Cohen played in drafting or reviewing the motion before it was filed." In a similar case in June, lawyers faked cases and citations by using AI tool ChatGPT; it's not clear whether the chatbot is suspected to be involved in this case. (Read more Michael Cohen stories.)