A grad student who went duck hunting in Oklahoma over the weekend has died in what local officials are calling an "unfortunate incident." Citing a statement from Oklahoma Game Wardens, Fox News and News 9 report that the unnamed 24-year-old Oklahoma State University student headed out Sunday morning to Sooner Lake, in the town of Red Rock, about 30 minutes away from the school. The young man apparently hit a drop-off while in the water and went under, officials say.

"Water overcame his waders and he did not return to the surface," the Oklahoma Game Wardens' statement notes. Using side imaging, a trio of wardens tracked down the man's body on the lake floor and helped recover it. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man's friends and family," the statement notes, thanking other local law enforcement and fire officials for their help in the search and recovery. "The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed." (Read more Oklahoma stories.)