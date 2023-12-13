Judge Freezes Jan. 6 Trial While Trump Appeals

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday put a hold on Donald Trump's election interference case in her courtroom while the DC Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether he has legal immunity. Her decision temporarily halts activity in the Trump case, the Hill reports, including all deadlines his team was facing. The former president had argued that he can't be prosecuted on charges that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results because he was in office at the time. After Chutkan rejected that motion, Trump filed his appeal. The judge conceded Wednesday that the appeals process could cause the postponement of the March 4 trial date.