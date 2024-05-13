Cohen: Trump Said 'Women Are Going to Hate Me'

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer and "fixer," took the stand in the former president's hush-money trial on Monday and directly linked Trump to the $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels. Cohen testified that after the release of the Access Hollywood tape ahead of the 2016 election Trump feared women would hate him if the story of the alleged affair with Daniels also emerged, the Hill reports. He said Trump told him: "This is a disaster. Total disaster. Women are going to hate me"

Cohen said he encouraged his boss to run for president, but Trump told him: "You know that when this comes out—meaning the announcement—just be prepared. There's going to be a lot of women coming forward," per NBC News. He said that at Trump's direction, he worked with National Enquirer publisher David Pecker to bury stories about an alleged affair with Karen McDougal and a doorman who claimed to know about a Trump love child.

Cohen testified that Trump told him it was Melania Trump's idea to spin the Access Hollywood story as "locker room talk," Axios reports. According to the Hill, Trump "shook his head in disagreement at this remark."