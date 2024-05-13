Biden Struggles to Engage 3 Key Voting Groups

President Biden is behind in most of the states that could decide the election, a new poll from the New York Times, Siena College, and the Philadelphia Inquirer suggests. Results in a head-to-head matchup in six states, all of which were won by Biden in 2020:
- Pennsylvania: Trump 47, Biden 44
- Arizona: Trump 49, Biden 42
- Michigan: Trump 49, Biden 42
- Georgia: Trump 49, Biden 39
- Nevada: Trump 50, Biden 38
- Wisconsin: Biden 47, Trump 45; the only swing state where Biden leads in this poll
- Three key groups: The president's numbers are lackluster among Black, young, and Hispanic voters. The two candidates are tied in the latter two categories, in contrast to Biden's 60% pull in the last election, and while Biden has a big lead among Black voters, Trump's 20% is relatively strong.
- Inflation: A separate poll by the Financial Times hammers home how inflation in particular is damaging Biden—80% of voters list it as one of their biggest financial challenges. In this poll, 58% disapproved of Biden's economic policies, up from 55% last month, and only 28% say Biden helped the economy.
See the full Times
poll results, which suggest that Robert F. Kennedy would draw equal amounts from both candidates. (More Election 2024
stories.)