Biden Struggles to Engage 3 Key Voting Groups

President Biden is behind in most of the states that could decide the election, a new poll from the New York Times, Siena College, and the Philadelphia Inquirer suggests. Results in a head-to-head matchup in six states, all of which were won by Biden in 2020:

Pennsylvania: Trump 47, Biden 44

Arizona: Trump 49, Biden 42

Michigan: Trump 49, Biden 42

Georgia: Trump 49, Biden 39

Nevada: Trump 50, Biden 38

Trump 50, Biden 38 Wisconsin: Biden 47, Trump 45; the only swing state where Biden leads in this poll