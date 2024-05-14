Harris Uses Obscenity to Motivate Young People

Vice President Kamala Harris apparently wanted a strong modifier to emphasize her point in answering a question at a gathering of young people on Monday. The word she settled on was a bad one. "We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open," Harris said. "Sometimes they won't, and then you need to kick that f---ing door down." Her response drew applause, the Hill reports.

Harris was appearing before young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders for a health forum discussion during the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit. Actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang had asked Harris about her experience as the first Black and South Asian American vice president, including how her heritage has affected her views and role. Harris added an "Excuse my language" to her answer, while Yang suggested it be printed on T-shirts. "Here's the thing about breaking down barriers. It does not mean that you start on one side of the barrier and end up on another," Harris added, per the Guardian, saying the effort may be painful but is "worth it every time."