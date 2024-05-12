It Won't Be Haley, Trump Says

For a moment, it appeared Nikki Haley had a shot at joining the Republican 2024 ticket. Axios reported as much on Friday. But Donald Trump ended that storyline with a Truth Social post the next day, USA Today reports. "Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the VP slot, but I wish her well!" he wrote. The presumptive GOP nominee signed the post "DJT," indicating this was no aide announcing the decision. This doesn't mean Haley isn't a factor in the presidential election, however.

Although she dropped out of the race for the top spot more than two months ago, Haley is still collecting votes. In Indiana's Republican primary on Tuesday, Haley finished with about 22%. The two would seem to make for an awkward team anyway: Many Trump followers have been unhappy with Haley over her campaign, and many of her supporters remain unenthusiastic about Trump—as evidenced by the recent voting. In addition, Haley has not endorsed Trump. Should he lose in November and Haley run in the future, she could have trouble winning forgiveness from certain GOP voters, per Axios.