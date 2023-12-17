Children Are Working on Our Roofs—and Falling From Them

In the US, you have to be 18 to work as a roofer due to the inherent danger of the job. But as the New York Times reports in a grim investigation, a growing population of children are ending up on our roofs anyway, in some cases without safety gear or training: migrant children. For its lengthy piece, the Times interviewed more than 100 child roofers, some of whom say they were only elementary age when they started the job. They toil atop "big box stores, government-owned buildings, and campus housing, as well as private homes." They include Juan Nasario, 14, who has been a roofer since he arrived in New Orleans from Guatemala at age 10, and Antoni, 15, who came from Honduras to the Myrtle Beach area in 2021.