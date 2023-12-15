Meghan McCain Consulting Lawyer After She's Not Named on The View

Meghan McCain is upset that her former colleagues on The View may or may not be spreading falsehoods about her while not actually using her name, and she says she's consulting a lawyer about it. The drama started during Thursday's show when, during a discussion of Hunter Biden's legal troubles, co-host Ana Navarro said, "Joe Biden's crime is being Hunter Biden's father. Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington—people sitting at this table did it." The other co-hosts seemed "shocked" at the comment until Navarro clarified, "I'm not talking about currently," Deadline reports.

On X, McCain posted, "I don't understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC

bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years - move on, I have." She went on to point out she's never been accused of a crime and has also never "influenced peddled" [sic]. "I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning." She later added, "@TheView is an @ABC News program. I do not take it lightly when any news program suggests I engage in criminal behavior, especially as a former employee of ABC News."

While McCain supporters were easy to find on X, so were detractors: "Meghan McCain assumes they were talking about her on The View when Anna Navarro called out former hosts who are influence peddlers. If someone yells 'Stop, thief' and you turn around, you just might be a thief," reads one response. Another commenter pointed out that the show has had 23 co-hosts, including another prominent political daughter: Abby Huntsman. "McCain was the first to directly connect the comments made on the show to herself, which could complicate her proposed attempt to claim libel," writes Matt Wilstein at the Daily Beast. (Read more Meghan McCain stories.)