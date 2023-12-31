41 Years Later, Mom Still Searching for Missing Son

Johnny Gosch was 12 years old when he went missing one morning in 1982. Forty-one years later, his mother is still searching for him. CNN's Thomas Lake reexamines the notorious cold case that later changed how police investigate missing children. And while theories abound, many of the details of what happened the day Johnny vanished remain constant. The boy was preparing for his paper route when he was last seen in West Des Moines, Iowa. Paperboys and other witnesses reported a mysterious blue car, a man following Johnny, and a second speeding car on the scene. Police brushed off the Gosch's initial concern, believing him to be a runaway. But his parents organized quickly, and soon everyone was searching for Johnny. The case turned up little evidence despite media attention and a campaign that put Johnny's face on milk cartons (his was one of the first) to widen the search.