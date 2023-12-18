ProPublica: Clarence Thomas Had Issue With Salary in 2000

He allegedly complained about pay to a congressman in 2000
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 18, 2023 12:40 PM CST
ProPublica: Clarence Thomas Had Issue With Salary in 2000
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito attend a private ceremony for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor before public repose in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

ProPublica's deep dive into Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' financial dealings continued on Monday with a new report that describes Thomas as under financial strain in early 2000 "just as he was developing his relationships with a set of wealthy benefactors." It cites interviews and documents in describing the conversation that allegedly took place in January 2000 as Thomas returned home from a high-end Georgia beach resort where he gave the keynote at a conservative conference.

Friends tell the site Thomas had borrowed $267,000 from a friend to purchase an RV the month prior. He sat beside GOP Florida Rep. Cliff Stearns on the flight home and allegedly discussed his frustration with his $173,600 salary—more than $300,000 in today's dollars—saying Congress should raise the justices' pay. If they failed to, Thomas predicted one or more justices would leave within a year or so. As ProPublica puts it, "the lawmaker left the conversation worried that Thomas might resign" and subsequently sent Thomas a letter vowing to look into a bill that would raise Supreme Court salaries. ProPublica has a copy of the letter, and reports Stearns did undertake an effort to raise the issue.

ProPublica reports that in other conversations around the time, Thomas discussed killing the ban on justices giving paid speeches. There was no substantial raise or end to the ban, but ProPublica says the conversations give context to what it has previously reported came next: "Thomas accept[ing] a stream of gifts from friends and acquaintances that appears to be unparalleled in the modern history of the Supreme Court," though it notes there is "no evidence the justice ever raised the specter of resigning with [those] wealthy benefactors." (Read more Clarence Thomas stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X