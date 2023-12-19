Obama Reportedly Antsy About 2024

The latest ad from Nikki Haley begins in blunt fashion: "I'll just say it—Biden's too old," she says of the 81-year-old president. Politico calls the spot dubbed "New Generation" by the 51-year-old Republican "one of the most direct attacks on Biden's age so far in the 2024 campaign cycle." In the 30-second ad, Haley repeats her previous call for mental competency tests for older lawmakers, as well as term limits. "Washington keeps failing because politicians from yesterday can't lead us into tomorrow."

No mention: Haley doesn't mention 77-year-old Donald Trump in the ad, though she does call for a "new generation and a new conservative president." Her campaign described the latter comment as an indirect swipe at Trump, reports the Hill.