Guy Fieri: My Kids Won't Inherit Without Two Degrees

Guy Fieri just signed a $100 million deal with the Food Network to further enhance his bank account, and the 55-year-old is already setting some ground rules for his children if they hope to inherit their share, reports TMZ . In an interview with Fox News , Fieri says sons Hunter, 27, Ryder, 17, and nephew Morgan, 22, whom he helped raise after his sister's death, will need to obtain a bachelor's degree and at least a master's degree to get their money. "Shaq said it best ... 'If you want this cheese, you got to get two degrees,'" said Fieri. "Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate."

This probably won't be an issue: Hunter is in an MBA program at the University of Miami and Jules is studying law at Loyola Marymount, reports People. Ryder, meanwhile, is still a high school senior. "I've told them the same thing my dad told me," said Fieri. "My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.'" And, Fieri continued, "I told my boys, 'None of this ... that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.'" (Read more Guy Fieri stories.)