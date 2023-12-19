5 Teens Crushed After SUV Doing 'Donuts' Flips

A Colorado Springs teenager was arrested and five of her friends were hospitalized after her SUV tipped over while she was doing donuts in a strip mall parking lot, authorities say. Police said five young people were hanging out of the windows as Marisol Wentling drove in tight circles, and they were crushed as the vehicle rolled over on them, the Colorado Springs Gazette reports. After the Saturday night crash, police said several people had been hospitalized with "serious, life-threatening injuries." On Tuesday, they said two people had been released after treatment and three others are still hospitalized in serious but stable condition, reports USA Today. Authorities say all five injured people are under 18, per NBC News.