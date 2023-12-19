5 Teens Crushed After SUV Doing 'Donuts' Flips

A Colorado Springs teenager was arrested and five of her friends were hospitalized after her SUV tipped over while she was doing donuts in a strip mall parking lot, authorities say. Police said five young people were hanging out of the windows as Marisol Wentling drove in tight circles, and they were crushed as the vehicle rolled over on them, the Colorado Springs Gazette reports. After the Saturday night crash, police said several people had been hospitalized with "serious, life-threatening injuries." On Tuesday, they said two people had been released after treatment and three others are still hospitalized in serious but stable condition, reports USA Today. Authorities say all five injured people are under 18, per NBC News.
Video of the crash posted on social media shows the SUV appearing to crush the passengers hanging out of one side of the vehicle before rotating and crushing those on the other side, KRDO reports. Wentling, 19, was not seriously injured, KKTV reports. She was arrested after the crash and bonded out of jail Monday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department says she faces vehicular assault charges. Francis Barclay, who sells Christmas trees in the parking lot, tells KRDO he has seen groups doing donuts there before and it seems to be happening more frequently. "I feel for those kids," he says. "I hope they survive, and if they survive, I hope they never do that again." (Read more Colorado stories.)