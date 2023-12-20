Rite Aid Banned From Using Facial Recognition Tech

Due to what the Federal Trade Commission calls Rite Aid's "reckless" use of facial recognition technology in hundreds of stores from 2012 to 2020, the drugstore chain is now prohibited from using it for five years. The ban is part of Rite Aid's settlement with the FTC over charges that its use of AI-based facial recognition technology harmed customers, the Hill reports. The FTC says the retailer didn't alert customers that the tech was being used, then captured images of all customers and created a database of anyone believed to be shoplifting or otherwise acting suspiciously. For some customers, their names and birth dates were included in the database, the Verge reports.