Tesla Says It Will Start Making More Affordable Models Soon

Tesla's first-quarter net income plummeted 55%, but its stock price surged in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company said it would move up production of new, more affordable vehicles. The Austin, Texas, company said it made $1.13 billion from January through March compared with $2.51 billion in the same period a year ago, the AP reports. The year-on-year drop was the biggest since 2012, reports CNBC.

Investors and analysts were looking to the earnings release for some sign that Tesla will move to end a stock slide this year and reverse the sales decline. The company did that in a letter to investors Tuesday, saying that production of smaller, more affordable models will start in the second half of next year, ahead of previous guidance.