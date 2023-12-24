Boy, 11, on Track to Break a Running Record by 62

Seb Jellema has been working toward an ambitious goal since January: The 11-year-old Scottish boy wants to beat the world record by Ron Hill, who ran at least a mile every day for 52 years and 39 days, ending at age 78. When Seb heard about the record, he realized he could beat it by the time he's 62 years old if he started right away, the BBC reports. So far, he's run a minimum of 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) every day since making his decision—and when he turned 11 in August, he ran his longest distance yet, 15 miles. Earlier this month the Edinburgh Reporter explained that Seb's quest began with his family's traditional New Year's Day run on January 1, and the boy's resolution to run every day of 2023—and to raise funds for good causes while doing so.

An adult accompanies Seb, who was named for Olympic middle distance runner Baron (Sebastian) Coe, on every run, and his mom says there have been challenging times—like running in 95-degree heat in France, or below-freezing temperatures on a skiing trip in the Alps, or when he was sick last month—as well as times when she simply had to marvel at her son's determination: He's been late to play dates, gone on runs while away at Scout camp and on a school trip. After his birthday run across Edinburgh's seven hills, which he completed in less than four hours, "He ran that and then had his birthday party, that's how bonkers he is," she says. (Read more uplifting news stories.)