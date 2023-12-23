This Is America's Most Christmas-y City

Atlanta is No. 1 on WalletHub's list of where the spirit of the season shines, affordably
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 23, 2023 1:40 PM CST
These Are America's Most Festive Cities for Christmas
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Bogdan Kurylo)

Looking to get your Yule on? WalletHub has sought out the cities across the US where celebrating Christmas doesn't have to break the bank. The site looked at 100 of the nation's largest cities, tapping into more than two dozen metrics in five main categories: traditions and fun, including Christmas tree farms, ice rinks, and music venues per capita; observance (think the share of Christians and number of churches; generosity, which looks at food banks per capita and online giving numbers, among other factors; shopping (gift shops, toy stores, and the like); and costs (meaning the price tag for restaurants, theater tickets, etc.). The upshot? Atlanta is the most affordably merry city of all this season. Check out the top and bottom 10 in WalletHub's rankings:

Most Christmas-y cities

  1. Atlanta
  2. Pittsburgh
  3. Orlando
  4. Las Vegas (No. 1 in "Shopping" category)
  5. San Francisco
  6. St. Louis
  7. Seattle (No. 1 in "Generosity" category)
  8. Chicago
  9. Miami
  10. Birmingham, Alabama (No. 1 in "Observance" category)

Least Christmas-y cities
  1. Aurora, Colorado
  2. Arlington, Texas
  3. Detroit
  4. Stockton, California
  5. Henderson, Nevada
  6. Laredo, Texas (last in "Generosity" category)
  7. Chula Vista, California
  8. San Bernardino, California (last in "Traditions & Fun" category)
  9. North Las Vegas, Nevada
  10. Hialeah, Florida (last in "Observance" category)

See the entire list here. (If you're looking for love in the new year, these cities look promising.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X