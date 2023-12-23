These Are America's Most Festive Cities for Christmas

Looking to get your Yule on? WalletHub has sought out the cities across the US where celebrating Christmas doesn't have to break the bank. The site looked at 100 of the nation's largest cities, tapping into more than two dozen metrics in five main categories: traditions and fun, including Christmas tree farms, ice rinks, and music venues per capita; observance (think the share of Christians and number of churches; generosity, which looks at food banks per capita and online giving numbers, among other factors; shopping (gift shops, toy stores, and the like); and costs (meaning the price tag for restaurants, theater tickets, etc.). The upshot? Atlanta is the most affordably merry city of all this season. Check out the top and bottom 10 in WalletHub's rankings: