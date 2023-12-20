South Dakota Hotel Apologizes After Ban on Native Americans

A South Dakota hotel is apologizing after one of its owners attempted to ban Native Americans from the premises, reports the South Dakota Standard. The public apology from the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City is part of the settlement of a discrimination lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice, per South Dakota Public Broadcasting. It comes more than a year after co-owner Connie Uhre wrote an email to local hotel owners after a shooting in which she said, "I really do not want to allow Natives on property," adding, "The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives," per the Washington Post.