Wall Street Slams the Brakes on Big Rally

FedEx reported weaker revenue and profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also now expects its revenue for the full fiscal year to fall from year-earlier levels, rather than being roughly flat, because of pressures on demand. Winnebago Industries, the maker of motorhomes and other recreational products, also fell short of analysts' profit expectations for the latest quarter. It said it sold fewer units than a year earlier because of "market conditions" and had to offer higher discounts. Its stock sank 5.6%. General Mills reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected, but its revenue fell short as a recovery in its sales volume was slower than expected. Its stock fell 3.6%.

Still, a pair of reports showed the US economy may be in stronger overall shape than expected. Both consumer confidence in December and sales of previously occupied homes in November improved more than economists had expected. Encouraging signs that inflation is cooling globally also continue. In the United Kingdom, inflation in November unexpectedly slowed to 3.9% from October's 4.6% rate, reaching its lowest level since 2021. Milder inflation is raising hopes that central banks around the world can pivot in 2024 from their campaigns to hike interest rates sharply in order to snuff out further big increases in prices. (Read more stock market stories.)