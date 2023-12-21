Flier Charged With Stealing $23K From Fellow Passengers

Man allegedly looted three carry-on bags
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 21, 2023 2:16 AM CST
Flier Charged With Stealing $23K From Fellow Passengers
A man is charged with stealing more than $23,000 from the backpacks and bags of his fellow passengers on board a flight from Vietnam to Singapore on Saturday. Zhang Xiuqiang, 52, was flying Scoot, Singapore Airlines' budget wing, CNN reports. He is accused of nabbing Vietnamese dong, Singapore dollar notes, and US dollars from the carry-on bags of three separate passengers during the two-hour flight, the New York Post reports. A passenger alerted the flight crew, who alerted authorities, and the suspect was escorted off the plane when it landed. He was formally charged with theft Monday and faces up to nine years behind bars as well as possible fines. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

