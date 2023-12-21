Waffle House Theft Followed Surprisingly Simple Ruse

Police say woman posed as an employee for 2 hours before taking cash from register
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 21, 2023 9:10 AM CST
She Posed as Waffle House Worker Before Theft, Say Cops
The suspect, caught on surveillance video.   (Riverdale Police Department)

Points for creativity in this police blotter item: Police in Georgia say a woman showed up at a Waffle House pretending to be an employee, then worked for two hours before opening the register and walking out with cash, reports 11Alive. She may have overlooked the tiny problem of surveillance video, however, and police in Riverdale are now asking the public to help identify her. For now, the woman remains at large.

Police say the woman showed up at 7pm wearing a Waffle House hat and apparently looking for all the world like she belonged there, per WSB. It's not clear what she did as an employee, or why nobody questioned her presence. But eventually, she was "captured on CCTV accessing the register tablet, opening the register, and stealing cash," according to the police statement. It does not specify how much she took. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

