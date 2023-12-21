"Wearily" is the word used by the Washington Post to describe how Troy Miller, the acting head of the US Customs and Border Protection, spoke. With good reason: "The numbers we are seeing now are unprecedented," he says of the illegal crossings at the border. Agents are logging more than 10,000 encounters with migrants a day, a volume that threatens to "buckle" the system, a former Department of Homeland Security official tells CNN. Meanwhile, negotiations for more funding have stalled in Congress. Related coverage:

Social media: Migrants making the journey across dangerous areas such as the Darien Gap are documenting their trek and becoming unexpected "influencers," reports the New York Times. The newspaper recounts the example of Venezuela's Manuel Monterrosa, who made a YouTube series about his own journey. Monterrosa made it to the US, but "to his surprise, his videos began attracting so many views and earning enough money from YouTube that he decided he no longer needed to live in America at all." So many migrants are doing this that it might diminish the need for smugglers to guide them.