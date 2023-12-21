Rudy Giuliani Files for Bankruptcy

One day after being order to immediately pay two Georgia election workers nearly $150 million, Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy. In Chapter 11 paperwork filed in New York on Thursday, the former New York City mayor listed assets of about $10 million and debts of nearly $500 million, reports the Washington Post. The biggest debt is to the election workers he falsely accused of helping steal the 2020 election, per the AP. Giuliani also says he owes election tech companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting System, both of whom he similarly accused of rigging the 2020 vote, as well his lawyers.

"The filing should be a surprise to no one," said Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman. "No person could have reasonably believed that Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount." (The two Georgia women have sued Giuliani again after he doubled down on his accusations following the verdict.)

