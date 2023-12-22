Dukes of Hazzard Star's Tweet Duly Noted by Secret Service

Former Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider is denying calling for an act of violence against President Biden and his son, Hunter, even as his comment of Wednesday has caught the attention of the Secret Service. Shortly after he was revealed as the runner-up on the season finale of The Masked Singer, Schneider responded to a tweet from President Biden. "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too," he wrote. The post reached hundreds of thousands of users before it was deleted, per the Los Angeles Times. Other tweets remain in which Schneider, replying to a post about Biden and his son, asks, "We still hang people for treason don't we?" and writes, "Joe gotta go… to jail. Treason is a serious crime. Especially if you are the president," per TVLine.