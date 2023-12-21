Dukes of Hazzard Actor Deletes a Volatile Tweet

John Schneider, the actor who played Bo Duke decades ago on the old Dukes of Hazzard, may not have been high on anyone's celebrity radar heading into Wednesday night. Then came two separate events in quick succession: First, Schneider (who also had hits as a country singer) was revealed to be second-place finisher "Donut" in the season finale of the Masked Singer. Second, he called for the public execution of President Biden, reports Consequence .

The two events were apparently unrelated. But minutes after the show's finale aired, Schneider tweeted the following: "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider." He has since deleted it, without explanation, notes Mediaite. Schneider's tweet was in response to a Biden tweet in which the president went after Donald Trump. "Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world," wrote Biden. "But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything." Schneider is a vocal conservative who has complained about bias against celebrities who lean to the right politically. (Read more celebrities stories.)