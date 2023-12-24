Putin May Be Open to Ending the War

In public, Vladimir Putin continues to talk a confident game about his war in Ukraine, vowing that Russia won't be deterred from retaking control of its neighbor. But Putin is sending a much different message in private, reports the New York Times . "He is ready to make a deal," according to the lengthy account, which quotes former Russian officials described as close to the Kremlin, as well as American and international officials. The Russian leader has been using "back-channel diplomacy" to make clear he is open to a ceasefire, according to the story.

"The signals come through multiple channels, including via foreign governments with ties to both the United States and Russia," it reads. "Unofficial Russian emissaries have spoken to interlocutors about the contours of a potential deal that Mr. Putin would accept." In broad strokes, Russia would settle for keeping the approximately 20% of Ukraine territory it controls in the east and the south, but it would allow Ukraine to remain as a sovereign nation with Kyiv as its capital. Also, Putin would drop his demand for the departure of Volodomyr Zelensky's government.

Such a deal would fall far short of Russia's earlier stated goals, but it's also seen as one that would be difficult, if not impossible, for Ukraine to accept. Still, USA Today notes that the war's battle lines largely haven't budged for more than a year, and the long slog is taking a devastating toll on both nations. The AP notes that "international political outlook could turn sharply in Putin's favor after next November's elections in the United States"—meaning if Donald Trump wins—but the Times suggests that Putin is eager to reach a deal to end the fighting before then. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)