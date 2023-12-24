Hidden Inside Melrose Place, a Subversive Art Show

A clandestine group inserting subliminal messaging into media to further their agenda might seem like a plotline right out of the '90s soap Melrose Place. As far-fetched as it seems, Slate reporter Isaac Butler tells the story of "In the Name of the Place," an avantgarde project that slipped over 100 pieces of subversive art onto the primetime show. It starts with Mel Chin, an art professor who was pondering the nation's cultural connectivity during a flight between classes he taught in Georgia and LA. What if an art exhibit could exist outside a gallery and instead on television, imprinting on viewers the way product placement does? When he returned home, his wife was watching a show with a blonde actress, Heather Locklear. "I didn't know who that was, but she moved her head and there was a painting behind her," he recalls. He decided right then his project would be on Melrose Place.