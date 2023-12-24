Ryan O'Neal Is Buried Next to Farrah

Ryan O'Neal was buried on Saturday beside the love of his life, Farrah Fawcett. The pair had a "tumultuous" decades-long relationship but had reconciled at the time of Fawcett's death in 2009, reports Deadline . The 82-year-old O'Neal, who died December 8 , was buried next to Fawcett at Westwood Memorial Park Cemetery. O'Neal died of congestive heart failure, according to his newly released death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Health, per USA Today .

The actor best known for Love Story, What's Up Doc?, and Paper Moon had previously battled prostate cancer and chronic leukemia. People has a separate story recounting his high-profile relationship with Fawcett. The two, who never married, began dating in 1979 and remained a couple until 1997. They reconnected in 2001 until Fawcett's death eight years later. "I loved her with all my heart," O'Neal said of Fawcett upon her death. They had a son together, Redmond O'Neal. (Read more Ryan O'Neal stories.)