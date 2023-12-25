Star of One Iconic Xmas Film Tries to Settle Die Hard Debate

It's become a Great Christmas Debate at this point, maybe on par with the one over real vs. artificial trees. Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? This year, the go-around has gotten a little more attention than usual because of the strong case for the yes-it-is camp made by none other than Peter Billingsley, star of A Christmas Story. On his podcast A Cinematic Christmas Journey, the now 52-year-old Billingsley and co-host Steve Byrne bring on Die Hard cinematographer Jan de Bont, who is in the no-it-isn't camp. Or at least he was in the no-it-isn't camp until the podcast, in which he professes a change of heart. Some of the key points: