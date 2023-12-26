FBI Investigates Threats to Judges in Colorado

Threats made against Colorado Supreme Court justices who threw Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot have reached the FBI's radar. The agency "is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement," the bureau said in a statement Monday, per Mediaite . "We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation." Meanwhile, Axios reports that Denver police are increasing patrols around the justices' residences after an uptick of threats on far-right websites .

In fact, police responded to the residence of one justice on Thursday evening but said later the call that prompted the response was an apparent hoax. Still, the extremist chatter online appeared to be high. CNN obtained an analysis prepared for law enforcement about the threats, citing one example of a person posting that the "robed rats" in Colorado must be hanged. The analysis found no specific threats but warned "there remains a risk of lone actor or small group violence or other illegal activities in response to the ruling." (The Colorado decision is expected to be overturned by the US Supreme Court.)